Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Target Price at $54.60

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE CMP opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $73.48.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

