Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price at $3.60

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.40 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

