Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Target Price at $47.60

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBS. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

