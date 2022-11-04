Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) PT at $64.13

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $164.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

