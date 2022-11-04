Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 1,940

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,940 ($22.43).

Several research firms have recently commented on ENT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($22.55) to GBX 2,000 ($23.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($22.55) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,871 ($21.63) to GBX 1,800 ($20.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,274 ($14.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,187.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,278.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,555.56. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.60 ($11.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,081.52 ($24.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

