Brokerages Set Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Target Price at $281.67

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNGBY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

