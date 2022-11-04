Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) PT at GBX 597.69

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 596.92 ($6.90).

GLEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.67) target price on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.63) target price on Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 500 ($5.78) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.23) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 519 ($6.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 488.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 478.53. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 346.40 ($4.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.34). The stock has a market cap of £67.33 billion and a PE ratio of 508.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

