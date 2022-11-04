Brokerages Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target at $25.56

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDEXY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.00) to €22.50 ($22.50) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.50) to €21.50 ($21.50) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.05. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

