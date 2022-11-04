Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target at $355.00

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.86) to GBX 280 ($3.24) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ITM Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

