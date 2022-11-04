Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $63.00

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. KBR has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in KBR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 160,185.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

