Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT at $65.70

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.70.

SMMNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

