Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price at $48.44

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Sunrun stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

