Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $67.82

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,763,000 after purchasing an additional 255,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

