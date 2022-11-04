Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$36.33

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired 70,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,781,009.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,004,927.47. In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$776,431.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,043,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$900,808,367.76. Also, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,781,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at C$905,004,927.47. Insiders bought a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $10,720,415 in the last 90 days.

TSE:TRQ opened at C$42.15 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

