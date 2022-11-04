Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target at $55.11

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 178,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 380,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.