Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Price Target at $285.57

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.57.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

