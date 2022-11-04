Brokerages Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) PT at $10.20

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRTBY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.50) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.20) to €8.70 ($8.70) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Cuts Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently -300,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.