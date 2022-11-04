Brokerages Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Target Price at $465.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $465.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

