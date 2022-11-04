Brokers Issue Forecasts for Global Payments Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will earn $8.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.98. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.37.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,275,000 after purchasing an additional 436,488 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.