Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.60.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$34.25 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$24.65 and a 12-month high of C$53.09. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

