Brokers Issue Forecasts for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $203.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.21.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

