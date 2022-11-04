Brokers Set Expectations for Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will earn $7.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.23. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.35 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

LMT stock opened at $484.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $491.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.27 and its 200-day moving average is $427.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

