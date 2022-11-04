Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

