BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.