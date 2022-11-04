BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

About BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.