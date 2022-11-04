BTIG Research Cuts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $14.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $16.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.