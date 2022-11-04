BTIG Research Cuts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $14.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $16.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.
Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
