Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Price Target Cut to CHF 545 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from CHF 555 to CHF 545 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Bucher Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Bucher Industries stock opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $311.85 and a twelve month high of $535.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.62.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bucher Industries (BCHHF)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.