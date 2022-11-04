Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Price Target Cut to CHF 545 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from CHF 555 to CHF 545 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Bucher Industries stock opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $311.85 and a twelve month high of $535.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.62.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

