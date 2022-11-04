Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

BFST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of BFST opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $526.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

