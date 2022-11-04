CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199,623 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CAE were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

