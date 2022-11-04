CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares decreased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.06.

CAE stock opened at C$24.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.48. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87.

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

