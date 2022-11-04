Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

CZR stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $111.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 988.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

