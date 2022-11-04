Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$35.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

TSE ACQ opened at C$21.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$20.86 and a 1-year high of C$48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.3899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

