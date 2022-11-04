Canaccord Genuity Group Increases First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCR.UN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Trading Down 1.3 %

FCR.UN stock opened at C$15.56 on Wednesday. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$14.08 and a 1-year high of C$19.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.