Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$3.00

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s current price.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GTE opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.82 and a 52 week high of C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.81.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.66 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

