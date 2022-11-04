Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

CF opened at C$6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The stock has a market cap of C$686.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.79. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$16.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$317.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.7299999 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

