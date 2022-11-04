Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$54.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.81.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$41.26 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$39.08 and a one year high of C$62.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

