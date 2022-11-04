Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$195.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$213.00 to C$196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$207.30.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$150.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The company has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$143.30 and a 52 week high of C$196.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.05.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

