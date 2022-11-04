Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 237.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

SRNE stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 952.63% and a negative return on equity of 303.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 101.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3,534.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Recommended Stories

