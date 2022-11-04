Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCBG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CCBG opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

