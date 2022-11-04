Capital Power Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPX. CSFB decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$57.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.10.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$42.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$51.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,656,569.55. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. Insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $5,406,031 over the last 90 days.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

