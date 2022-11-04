Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

TSE:CS opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$455.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$462.80 million.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

