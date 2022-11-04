Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Carbon Streaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carbon Streaming and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 Carbon Streaming Competitors 230 1122 1650 56 2.50

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 352.70%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 84.31%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 -$12.90 million -1.16 Carbon Streaming Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million 3.37

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Carbon Streaming’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -54.95% -34.76% Carbon Streaming Competitors -33.43% 19.13% 1.74%

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.1, indicating that its share price is 6,810% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s competitors have a beta of 6.64, indicating that their average share price is 564% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carbon Streaming competitors beat Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

