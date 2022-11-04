Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.48. Carvana has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $307.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

