Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s current price.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. Catalent has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $136.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

