Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.68 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 16024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Specifically, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

