CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CX opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
