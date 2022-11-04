CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187,390 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,146 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 255.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,215 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.