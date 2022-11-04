Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 107,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 173,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.