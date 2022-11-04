Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 140.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 970.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 702.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $232.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.75. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $236.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

