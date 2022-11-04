Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

CHGG opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $3,003,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

