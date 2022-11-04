CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Barclays

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.33.

TSE CIX opened at C$13.11 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$30.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.62.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$566.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

