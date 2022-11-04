CIBC Downgrades Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) to Neutral

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$21.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.35.

ERO opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.18. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$146.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

